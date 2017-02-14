Woman arrested for allegedly shooting man during argument - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting man during argument

Shalonda Leonard (Source: EBRSO) Shalonda Leonard (Source: EBRSO)
N. Lobdell shooting scene (Source: WAFB) N. Lobdell shooting scene (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during an argument.  

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home on Prescott at roughly 11:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13. The 20-year-old male victim was suffering from a non-life threatening injury.  

Detectives learned that the incident actually occurred at the Copper Ridge apartment complex on N. Lobdell. It happened at roughly 10:30 p.m.  

Shalonda Leonard, 26, was arrested at the scene after she allegedly admitted to shooting the victim.

Leonard is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

