Woman arrested for allegedly shooting man during argument

A woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during an argument.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home on Prescott at roughly 11:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13. The 20-year-old male victim was suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives learned that the incident actually occurred at the Copper Ridge apartment complex on N. Lobdell. It happened at roughly 10:30 p.m.

Shalonda Leonard, 26, was arrested at the scene after she allegedly admitted to shooting the victim.

Leonard is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

