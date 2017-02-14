Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Glen Oaks area

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy; spotty/isolated showers - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steamy - a low of 73°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy - 30% scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°
There is a new website to help small businesses in Louisiana connect with major industries. Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday morning the formal launch of Louisiana Business Connection.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who allegedly shot at two people about a week ago. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Jackson, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Lead investigator Kiran Chawla spoke exclusively to Judge Robin Free and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, who are at odds over a program that targets speeders.More >>
A man is behind bars in Baton Rouge for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. According to the probable cause report, the victim told police Mark Ferguson, 48, forced himself on her at his house while she was there swimming nearly two years ago.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
