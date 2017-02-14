Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Glen Oaks area - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Glen Oaks area

Marcus Holmes (Source: Family) Marcus Holmes (Source: Family)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.  

The incident happened at roughly 2:30 a.m. in the Glen Oaks area. Family members identified the victim to 9News as Marcus Holmes.

Holmes was found shot to death near the corner of Matthews Street and Maplewood. 

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. 

If you know anything about these cases that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

