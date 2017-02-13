Senator Bill Cassidy says Gorsuch is 'immensely qualified' for S - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Senator Bill Cassidy says Gorsuch is 'immensely qualified' for SCOTUS position

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy met with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee for the open Supreme Court seat, on Monday, February 13.

Cassidy released the following statement after the meeting:

Judge Gorsuch is a thoughtful and principled jurist. We had an in-depth conversation today and there is no doubt that he is immensely qualified to sit on the bench. I look forward to voting for his confirmation and will work to secure a swift confirmation for President Trump’s pick.

