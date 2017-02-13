'Freckles' the sheep celebrates 17th birthday at BREC Zoo

Happy birthday to Freckles!

This sheep, named Freckles, is the last remaining individual in a group of Gulf Coast native sheep that first came to the Baton Rouge Zoo on loan from LSU back in 2000. Freckles was given her name due to the spots on her muzzle.

Officials at the zoo say in her prime, Freckles was the dominant sheep in the yard. However, in 2013, she began to lose her vision and was moved to a more stable location safely inside the barn. Unfortunately, her eyesight continued to decline, and she is now entirely blind, but zoo officials say it does not affect her quality of life.

Freckles is spoiled by staff daily, being fed extra grain, treats, and alfalfa sprouts. Since sheep are herd animals, Freckles does have a roommate named Gabby, who is a Nigerian Dwarf goat. Gabby also functions as Freckles' "seeing-eye goat."

Freckles receives routine vet care to ensure she remains in good health. Her latest test results did not show any abnormalities. When Freckles was younger, she was fully sheared twice a year, but as she had aged, she is only fully sheared in the spring and receives a trim in the fall.

This incredible sheep celebrated her 17th birthday this past weekend. Sheep typically only live to be between 10 and 12 years old.

Our geriatric sheep, Freckles, celebrated her 17th birthday this weekend! Average life expectancy for sheep is 10-12 yrs. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/smUcCbtMkb — Baton Rouge Zoo (@BatonRougeZoo) February 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.