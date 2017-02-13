Unrestrained woman killed after hitting tree in Watson; impairment suspected

A woman was killed Monday afternoon in Watson after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree.

Just before 1 p.m. on February 13, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle wreck on LA 1019 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Kimberly Picard, 49, of Gonzales was killed as a result of this wreck.

The initial investigation by LSP reveals the wreck occurred as Picard was driving eastbound on LA 1019 in a 2004 GMC Sierra, when for reasons still under investigation, Picard ran off the right side of the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop after striking a tree on the driver's side.

Picard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample will be taken from Picard for analysis.

