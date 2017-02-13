La. to receive BP settlement money

Patrick Juneau, the chief of claims settlements for the BP oil spill says Louisiana can finally fund some of the coastal restoration projects residents and businesses have wanted for a decade or more. Louisiana is getting $5 billion.

“This $5 billion is committed to be paid for the next several years to the State of Louisiana. This is not general fund money, it's not available to state or local governments. It's controlled by a federal and state body, which now draws upon your master plan that we've been talking about now for about what, 10 years,” said Juneau.

Juneau was at the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, February 13. Juneau says the money that is eligible under the master plan includes some coastal restoration projects already underway.

