Missing Prairieville woman found safe

UPDATED: The woman who was reported missing was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing by a family member on Sunday, February 12.

Dara Givens, 34, was last seen leaving her home on Beau Jon Ave. in a red 2013 four-door Chevy Silverado pickup truck, says Chief Deputy Bobby Webre. The truck has a black and white "Jesus Christ Saves" sticker below the rear window.

Givens is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

