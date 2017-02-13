Judge Trudy White back on bench after unexplained leave of absence

A Baton Rouge judge who spent the last three months on leave is now back on the bench.

Judge Trudy White is back presiding over her courtroom after her unexplained absence. In November of 2016, the Louisiana State Supreme Court would not reveal why another judge was assigned to her cases, but did confirm she would be off the bench for a couple of months.

