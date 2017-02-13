Two Baton Rouge men, three others arrested on over 300 counts of sexual child exploitation

It was an emotional night Wednesday as McKinley High School celebrated its graduates while also honoring the life of one of their own.More >>
Back in April, WAFB photo-journalist, Rick Portier, introduced us to a 6th grade student at Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School named Jakyra Brown. All of us at Channel 9 were moved not only by her story, but by the compassion of her fellow students.More >>
Baby Aubrey Rose is only a few months old, but has seen more challenges in her life than most see in decades.More >>
On Saturday, May 20, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, in conjunction with Forgiven Ministries, will host a program called One Day with God so children of offenders can spend quality time with their fathers.More >>
Chief Brad Joffrion with the Livonia Police Department says surveillance video taken on May 6 at the Old West Inn reveals a group of people allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
A report warns that as more people eat sushi a parasite is increasingly causing consumers to suffer abdominal pains.More >>
