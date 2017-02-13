Two Baton Rouge men, three others arrested on over 300 counts of sexual child exploitation

Five men, including two from Baton Rouge, have been arrested on over 300 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

"The Louisiana Department of Justice is doing all we can to make our state a safer place. Despite threats of further budget cuts, our Cyber Crime Unit remains steadfastly committed to taking child predators off the streets," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The following arrests were made Monday, February 13:

Bruce Hathaway, 59, of Baton Rouge is charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse images and/or video of children. Hathaway was previously arrested by the attorney general's office on charge of child pornography. He pleaded guilty on those charges and was remanded to the Department of Corrections. However, before reporting to jail, Hathaway allegedly downloaded more sexual abuse images and/or videos, which resulted in his arrest. He was booked into the Caldwell Parish Department of Corrections Facility.

Shelly Stratton, 20, of Baton Rouge is charged with one count of distribution of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Nathan Stover, 24, of Franklinton is charged with 250 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13. He was arrested by Michigan State Police as a fugitive from Louisiana. Stover was then extradited and booked in the Washington Parish Jail.

Michael Cochran, 58, of Marrero is charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail.

Leonard Austin Barbay, 18, of Sunshine is charged with 18 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.

