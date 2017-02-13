Quarterback Brandon Harris will transfer from LSU

Brandon Harris announced on Monday that he will transfer from LSU.
Statement regarding my future. pic.twitter.com/xNa3MkPXcw— Brandon Harris (@B6Harris) February 13, 2017
Harris played in four games last year, completing 13-of-25 passing attempts, for 139 yards and one touchdown. After a rough start against Jacksonville State, he was replaced by Danny Etling and did not start another game for the Tigers.
In 2015, Harris had his most productive season as a Tiger, completing 149 of 277 passes for 2165 and 13 touchdowns.
Harris was a consensus 4-star high school recruit and was considered the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country by ESPN.com and 247sports.com when he committed to the Tigers in 2013. He led Parkway High School to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game.
In 2014, Harris played in nine games with one start as a true freshman. He threw for 452 yards and six touchdowns, completing 25-of-45 passes.
The Bossier City native leaves LSU with a 9-4 career record as a starting quarterback.
