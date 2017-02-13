State senators to file resolution at special session calling for - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

State senators to file resolution at special session calling for expulsion of Troy Brown

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

District 1 State Senator Sharon Hewitt and District 16 State Senator Dan Claitor will hold a news conference Monday, February 13 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the resolution they will file when the special session begins later the same evening.

The resolution calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator. 

