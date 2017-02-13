State senators to file resolution at special session calling for expulsion of Troy Brown

District 1 State Senator Sharon Hewitt and District 16 State Senator Dan Claitor will hold a news conference Monday, February 13 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the resolution they will file when the special session begins later the same evening.

The resolution calls for the expulsion of Troy Brown as a senator.

"Anytime an elected official breaks the law, it erodes public trust" in all public officials - Sen. @sharonhewitt on Sen. Troy Brown #lalege — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) February 13, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

Senator Troy Brown responds to calls for resignation following domestic abuse convictions

Sen. Dan Claitor to push for Sen. Troy Brown's expulsion

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.