Scotlandville Magnet High junior arrested after being found with

Scotlandville Magnet High junior arrested after being found with gun during random drug search

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Quantae Kentrell Gray, 17. (Source: EBRSO) Quantae Kentrell Gray, 17. (Source: EBRSO)
Handgun seized at Scotlandville Magnet High (Source: EBRSO) Handgun seized at Scotlandville Magnet High (Source: EBRSO)
SCOTLANDVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

A junior at Scotlandville Magnet High School was arrested Monday after being found with a handgun during a random drug search.

The School Drug Task Force, with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Constable K9 division, conducted a random drug search at Scotlandville Magnet High, located at 9870 Scotland Ave., at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 13. An 11th grade student was found to be in possession of a weapon.

Quantae Kentrell Gray, 17, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and violation of a weapon-free zone.

Officials say a black Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, loaded with eight live rounds in the 13 round magazine was found in Gray's backpack.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents should notify a school administrator and contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Students can also text CS225 with their message to 274637.

