Scotlandville Magnet High junior arrested after being found with gun during random drug search

A junior at Scotlandville Magnet High School was arrested Monday after being found with a handgun during a random drug search.

The School Drug Task Force, with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Constable K9 division, conducted a random drug search at Scotlandville Magnet High, located at 9870 Scotland Ave., at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 13. An 11th grade student was found to be in possession of a weapon.

Quantae Kentrell Gray, 17, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and violation of a weapon-free zone.

Officials say a black Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, loaded with eight live rounds in the 13 round magazine was found in Gray's backpack.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents should notify a school administrator and contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Students can also text CS225 with their message to 274637.

