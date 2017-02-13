BRPD seeks suspect in armed robbery of Whitney Bank

The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify an individual accused of robbing the Whitney National Bank on November 3, 2016.

The bank, located at 3617 South Sherwood Forest, was robbed around 12:30 p.m. on November 3. Officials say the suspect entered the business, produced a handgun, and demanded money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled the bank.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

