BRPD seeks suspect in armed robbery of Whitney Bank

On Saturday, May 20, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, in conjunction with Forgiven Ministries, will host a program called One Day with God so children of offenders can spend quality time with their fathers.More >>
Chief Brad Joffrion with the Livonia Police Department says surveillance video taken on May 6 at the Old West Inn reveals a group of people allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles.More >>
On Wednesday, May 17, the body was identified as Rebecca Annette Blades, 35, who was reported missing by her father on May 10.More >>
Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a woman from Tickfaw.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an overturned school bus on Arnold Rd. in Walker Wednesday afternoon, say Livingston Parish officials.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
