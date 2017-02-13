Grand jury hearing case against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa

A grand jury is hearing testimony in the bribery allegations brought against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.

Reporters are not allowed inside during the proceeding, but sources tell us so far, Ike Vavasseur, a detective with the state attorney general's office is on the stand.

We have also learned that a few people subpoenaed in the case have been told they will be called back at a later date.

Matassa is accused of offering a former candidate for Gonzales city council cash, a job and future support in another election if he would drop out of the race. That candidate, Wayne Lawson, is the only other person expected to testify today.

