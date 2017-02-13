Oklahoma No. 1, LSU No. 2 with showdown looming

LSU is once again ranked No. 2 in this week's College Gymnastics Association Top 25.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 after beating Arkansas Friday night by a score of 197.700 to 196.325

Oklahoma held on to the No. 1 spot with a 197.813 average, followed by LSU (197.579), Florida (197.521), UCLA (197.025) and Utah (196.879).

The Tigers will take on the top-ranked Sooners in a quad meet Friday in St. Louis. The GymQuarters meet will also feature Georgia and Missouri.

There are eight SEC teams in this week's poll. Florida is right behind LSU at No. 3, followed by Alabama (6), Kentucky (9), Georgia (10), Missouri (15), Auburn (17) and Arkansas (23).

LSU is 5-0 in conference play with wins against Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas.

The team returns to the PMAC on Sunday to take on Iowa and George Washington at 2:30 p.m.

