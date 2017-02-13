St. Amant High School campus opens after flood

Six months after the historic flood, St. Amant High School students and staff are returning to their home campus.

St. Amant High School took in 18 inches of water during the flood.

The high school campus is not ready yet so school administrators have set up modular buildings behind the Freshman Academy.

Each classroom is set up and ready to go with all the essentials.

Until Monday, the school was sharing a building with Dutchtown High School.

