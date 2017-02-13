Teen arrested after alleged unsuccessful drive-thru armed robbery

A Baton Rouge teen is behind bars after allegedly attempting to rob two Jack in the Box restaurants in the same night.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the attempted robberies happened on February 12 shortly after midnight.

Witnesses told deputies that a man used the drive-thru window to enter the Jack in the Box on Florida Blvd. They say his face was covered and he was armed with a gun.

"After entering the business, the employees realized what was going on so two of them ran out of the business and the manager ran to the officer where she locked herself inside," states the report.

The suspect, later identified as Lamarcus Miller, 19, allegedly used a BB gun during the attempted robbery.

During questioning, deputies claim Miller admitted to the attempted robbery as well as a second attempted robbery at a different Jack in the Box location. That robbery was investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Miller was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. It is possible he could face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.