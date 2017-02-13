38 children injured after school bus overturns during crash in St. Helena Parish

The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 43 on Muse Rd shortly before 8 a.m. It involved a school bus, which overturned, and a second vehicle.

According to investigators, the bus was traveling northbound on Hwy. 43 and attempted to make a left turn on to Muse Rd. That's when the driver of a truck crashed into the left side of the bus. The bus overturned and came to rest on its side.

Officials confirm there were 38 children, ranging in ages from 4 to 11, on the bus at the time of the crash. Acadian Ambulance transported 11 children to North Oaks Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries. Ten other children were taken to North Oaks in private vehicles.

Another 17 children were taken to St. Helena Hospital and another two were transported to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. North Oaks released the following statement in response to the incident:

At North Oaks Health System, our goal is to be here when our community needs us the most. Today, we received 21 patients as the result of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in Greensburg at Highway 43 and Muse Road. As we share with you the facts that we know at this time, we extend our sincerest thoughts and best wishes to every family impacted by what has transpired. We can confirm that at about 9 a.m., we began receiving patients from the crash. Acadian Ambulance Services transported 11 patients, and 10 patients arrived in private vehicles. At this time, 18 patients have been treated and released, and three patients are under evaluation in our Emergency Department and in good condition. Persons seeking information about their loved ones who may be admitted to our facility should call our switchboard at 985-345-2700.

A representative with the St. Helena Parish School System say the bus was headed to St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy and the Early Learning Center. They say this was a regular bus route. They also noted that the driver was not ticketed and was properly licensed.

The condition of the driver in the second vehicle has not been provided. However, the individual will be ticketed.

