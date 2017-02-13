Police investigating early morning fatal shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating early morning fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning in a North Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home located on Annette Street shortly after 6 a.m. 

Tevin Gunter, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or suspect for this shooting.

