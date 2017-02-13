Cancer patient uses Chewbacca mask to heal with 'The Force'

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Fire investigators in Baton Rouge are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Rite-Shop Food Store on Greenwell Street in the Glen Oaks area around 3 a.m.More >>
Fire investigators in Baton Rouge are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Rite-Shop Food Store on Greenwell Street in the Glen Oaks area around 3 a.m.More >>
The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.More >>
The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>