LSU says Deichmann underwent surgery, decision on playing in season opener to come Thursday

LSU issued a statement Sunday night saying injured outfielder Greg Deichmann had surgery Sunday morning and a decision on whether he can play the season opener won't come until Thursday.

LSU junior outfielder Greg Deichmann underwent surgery Sunday morning to repair his fractured right cheekbone after being hit by a pitch Friday night during practice at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Coach Paul Mainieri said Sunday that he has no additional information and that Greg will be evaluated day-to-day. A decision about Greg’s ability to play in Friday’s season opener versus Air Force won’t be made until Thursday.

Neither Coach Mainieri, Greg, nor anyone associated with the team will respond to questions about Greg’s status until Thursday, when we plan to have media availability at 3 p.m. before practice.

Thanks for your cooperation in respecting Greg’s privacy as he recovers from this injury.