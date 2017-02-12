St. Amant High gets ready for first day of school after flood forced closure

Students and teachers at St. Amant High are getting ready for yet another first day of school.

Nearly 2,000 students will return to the campus Monday, after the school took on several inches of water in August. Four temporary buildings will each hold 10 classrooms and will be used by the upperclassmen.

Teachers and school leaders say they're just happy to get back into familiar surroundings. They added making school a comfortable place to learn has to do with good relationships and they're not too worried about sprucing up the temporary classrooms.

"It doesn't matter what classroom you're in, if it's decorated, if it's not decorated, if it's yours, if it's not yours, as long as you create that climate because the classroom is not a physical classroom, it's more about the relationships you have with your students," said Jill Sandridge, a 12th grade teacher.

"We have done, I think, a really good job of trying to make this year for the kids a lot more than the flood year," Principal Mia Edwards added.

The main building damaged in the flood will remain closed for the time being. It's unclear when it will reopen.

