Officials determine Sacs Western Store fire caused by heat lamp, several animals perish

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill Tuesday, May 16 increasing the state’s gas tax by 17 cents per gallon.More >>
The 21-year-old business management major at Southern says he was raped by his little sister's father when he was only 5-years-old, but as some children do, when something like this happens, he kept the horrible experience to himself.More >>
Michigan tourist, Tracey Distel, was surprised by what she found tucked away inside the Old Louisiana State Capitol. It was statue of a Confederate soldier, once part of a monument built in 1886.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
