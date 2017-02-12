LSU softball rallies for 5-2 win over Oklahoma State

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - A two-run home run in the first by the Oklahoma State Cowgirls put the No. 4 LSU softball team in an early hole, but a three-run third for the Tigers gave the team its first and only lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the game to earn the 5-2 victory and close out play in the Tiger Classic.

After spotting the opposition that two-run cushion in the very first set of at-bats, the Tigers (4-1) would need a few innings before having their bats finally come to life, as with two outs LSU produced four hits in the third alone with freshman Sydney Springfield tying the game with a single, before Amanda Doyle came up next and gave LSU the lead on a double to make it 3-2.

Springfield finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Doyle was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the only two Tigers with multiple hits. Sahvanna Jaquish added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth, driving in two on her only hit to make it 5-2.

After giving up the home run on her second allowed hit of the first, Sydney Smith (2-0) remained cool in the circle allowing just three more base hits after that to secure the victory and her second of the weekend. Smith went the distance and allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

