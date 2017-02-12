Man struck, killed by train while attempting to cross tracks

Patrick Marshall, 24, was struck and killed by an oncoming train while attempting to cross the tracks. (Source: Family)

A young man is dead after being hit by a train while attempting to cross the tracks, authorities say.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Maringouin Police Department say Patrick Marshall, 24, was struck and killed by an oncoming train. The crash occurred at the railroad on Lane St in Maringouin.

Officers say Marshall tried to cross the tracks and was struck during the attempt. Witnesses in the area say he slipped on tracks and was struck.

Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.