Man struck, killed by train while attempting to cross tracks

Michigan tourist, Tracey Distel, was surprised by what she found tucked away inside the Old Louisiana State Capitol. It was statue of a Confederate soldier, once part of a monument built in 1886.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is cautiously praising a compromise between warring factions over criminal justice reform, a package of bills that would pay for reform out of its own cost savings.More >>
Geismar is now home to a new facility that is expected to be the world’s largest producer of a product that keeps air conditioners running in automobiles.More >>
Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
