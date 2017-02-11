LSU basketball falls 78-70 to Arkansas in PMAC

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU men's basketball team dropped to 9-15 overall and 1-11 in SEC play after Arkansas defeated the Tigers 78-70 Saturday night in the PMAC.

Antonio Blakeney notched his second career double-double in the first half. He ended the game with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Duop Reath also had double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

