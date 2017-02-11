Krewe of Orion Parade kicks off Carnival Season in Baton Rouge

Gather a Louisiana crowd, some beads and a couple of floats and you have the start to Carnival Season.

The Krewe of Orion had the honor of ushering in the big party Saturday evening.

On a mobile device? Click here to see a photo gallery from the parade

It was no surprise that the first parade of Carnival in Baton Rouge drew huge crowds. It was a night of masks, costumes and elaborate floats as the Krewe of Orion Parade made its way through downtown.

However, when you attend a parade in Louisiana during Carnival Season, you're not only expecting to walk away with a good time but a few good freebies.

"Lot of beads," Rachael Dodson said. "Fun for the children - it's so much fun for the kids," Jason Dodson added.

Even footballs and miniature pillows were tossed in the air.

Donna Danttler said she's been battling the crowd to watch the krewe for the last two years, looking for fun, good music and something you'd least expect.

"Getting hitting in the face with beads," she said.

But one little parade watcher had quite the imagination when it came to what kind of throws he wanted this year.

"I’m going to get a toy and I’m going to get a ... I’m going to get a motorcycle," Joey Cyrus explained.

No matter what you walked away with at the end of the parade, it was a night full of music, family and, of course, beads to kick off the Mardi Gras season right.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.