LSU softball sweeps competition on second day of Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA - Looking to bounce back after splitting the opening day of play in the Tiger Classic, the No. 4 LSU softball team was down by a run and struggling to get anything going offensively before a spark of life to tie the game late led to a walk-off single from Shemiah Sanchez in the seventh to defeat McNeese State and send the Tigers to a Saturday sweep of action.

LSU (2-1) opened the game by scoring a pair of runs on hits from the bats of freshmen Amanda Doyle and Sydney Springfield. However, the lead would be nullified in the third as the Cowgirls scored three runs on three hits, as the offensive struggles LSU had against Penn State the previous night began to surface.

However, the sixth breathed new life into the Tigers as another freshman, Aliyah Andrews, earned the team’s fourth hit of the contest on an infield single, moving to second after an error to get into scoring position. Coming on to pinch hit, Allie Walljasper roped a double down the left field line to score Andrews and knot the game at three.

At that point, LSU had the visitors on the ropes and a shaky seventh for the Cowgirls opened with a double for Sahvanna Jaquish and an intentional walk to put two on, with a sacrifice from Springfield moving the two over. Another intentional walk to Elyse Thornhill loaded the bases, setting the stage for Sanchez who singled to right center ending the contest.

Game Two: LSU 14, Penn State 1 (5 innings)

After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Nittany Lions the previous night, the LSU softball team left their offensive struggles behind and produced 14 runs on 14 hits to defeat Penn State 14-1 in five innings to close out play Saturday.

Eight different Tigers (3-1) earned base hits on the evening, with four earning multiple base knocks. Bailey Landry and Sydney Springfield had three hits each, while Emily Griggs and Sahvanna Jaquish had two hits each.

After scoring five runs in the very opening frame, the third would be the decider as 12 LSU batters went to the plate, producing eight runs on seven hits in the inning alone to extend its lead to 13. The Tigers were also the beneficiaries of four Penn State (1-3) errors in the game, three coming in the third, which helped extend LSU’s time at the plate.

Allie Walljasper (2-0) didn’t give up a hit until the third inning and finished the day allowing just three and one single run with five strikeouts and two walks in the complete-game victory.

