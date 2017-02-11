Trump approves governor’s request for federal disaster declaration

President Donald Trump approved a request by Governor John Bel Edwards for a federal disaster declaration in several parishes hit by Tuesday's tornado outbreak.

Trump declared Livingston and Orleans parishes as disaster areas eligible for individual assistance, while areas throughout the state will be eligible for assistance through grant programs.

Types of assistance that will become available through individual assistance, public assistance, and grant programs, although the terms of public assistance is still under review.

In the Hazard Mitigation grant program assistance will cover actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards. All parishes in the state of Louisiana are eligible to apple for assistance under the program.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results on further damage assessments.

On Friday, in a letter to the president, Edwards requests the declaration include individual assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes. It requests public assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson and St. James parishes.

