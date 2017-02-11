LSU softball goes 1-1 on opening day of Tiger Classic

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - In the season opening game for the fourth-ranked Tigers, the LSU softball team turned on the bats and would need just three innings to jump out to a big lead and coast in a 14-2 win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Tiger Park.

Eight different Tigers (1-0) helped produce 16 hits in the contest, as five players earned multiple hits against the Cowgirls (1-1). LSU scored all 14 of their runs in the first three innings, as Oklahoma State plated a run in the second and just one more in the fourth, on nine hits and an error.

Game Two: Penn State 7, LSU 3

After opening the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second inning, the LSU softball team seemed prime to plate more, but a five-run third by the Penn State Nittany Lions in the top of the very next frame stole the momentum as the Tigers fell in the final game of the day Friday, 7-3.

A sacrifice RBI from Taylor Satchell was the first run of the game for LSU (1-1) in the contest, but the home side would only be able to plate a single run in the third and fifth, while Penn State (1-1) plated two more insurance runs in the fourth to hold off the Tigers.

Coming on in relief, Carley Hoover struck out 12 in 4.2 innings of work in the circle and allowed just two runs on two hits. She came on for freshman starter Maribeth Gorsuch (0-1) who suffered the loss allowing five runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks in 2.1 innings of work.

Freshman Sydney Springfield led the team going 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Amanda Doyle, Constance Quinn and Satchell each had RBIs.