Man arrested for allegedly raping teen victim for several years

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he had allegedly been raping a teenage victim for several years.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested Ivy Miller, 34, of Baton Rouge who, they say, raped a 14-year-old female victim for three years.

On November 4, 2016 police interviewed the victim who told them Miller had been sexually assaulting her since she was 11-years-old on weekends when she and her brother would visit him. According to BRPD, Miller is a relative of the victim.

She said the first time it happened Miller came into her room and told her to undress, then proceeded to hold her down and penetrate her.

The victim also stated to police the last time it happened was on October 22, 2016, while she was sleeping, when Miller had allegedly whispered in her ear to undress then got on top of her.

She said it would happen almost every weekend she visited Miller.

The 12-year-old brother of the victim was also interviewed by police. Her brother told police around springtime 2016 he noticed Miller would bring the victim into his bedroom and lock the door. He said he knew it was locked because he tried to open it.

The victim’s brother said he does not know what happened in the room but did notice his sister would come out crying.

Miller was arrested on February 10 on charges of first and second degree rape. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All Rights Reserved.