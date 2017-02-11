Man arrested for allegedly raping teen victim for several years

A Baton Rouge firefighter who was tossed into the air by a tornado is sharing the frightening details.More >>
The AP reports that LSU has announced the death of former college and professional basketball star, Frank Brian. He was 94-years-old.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his victim in the arm, reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Bryant Lee was the former star quarterback at McKinley Senior High School and just days away from graduating with honors when his life was cut short.More >>
A Florida man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison as part of the fifth and final round of sentencing in a series of federal prosecutions aimed at a drug trafficking ring that was operating in the Gulf Coast states, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
