LSU gymnastics ties record with win over Arkansas

Information provided by LSU Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - For the 14th-straight time, the second-ranked LSU gymnastics team totaled a team score of 197 or better when the Tigers defeated No. 23 Arkansas 197.700-196.325 Friday evening at Barnhill Arena.

The Tigers tied the school record for consecutive meets with a team score of 197 or better. LSU moved to 6-0 and 5-0 in conference with the victory over the Razorbacks.

Freshman Kennedi Edney captured the all-around title for a third-straight week. Edney totaled a 39.500 for the second-highest score of her career. The Chino, California native also captured the vault title with a 9.90 on the event.

