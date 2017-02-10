BRPD responds to stabbing on Jefferson Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD responds to stabbing on Jefferson Avenue

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Jefferson Avenue (Source: WAFB) Jefferson Avenue (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a stabbing Friday evening.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue before 7 p.m.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the stomach.

Investigators said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

They did not release information about a suspect or possible motive.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-13 13:22:43 GMT

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly