Big red heart put up in honor of victims of gun violence

Big red heart put up in honor of victims of gun violence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

This year, a new giant heart was made to remember those who were killed by gun violence.

“We are so glad that this year there are fewer that were killed in 2016, but there've been too many over the years, and we look forward to the day when we won't have a big heart program,” said Stephanie Anthony with the Louisiana Democracy Project.

She and others were replacing a big red heart that was stolen here at the Little Rising Sun Baptist Church on S 16th St. This casual ceremony starts a weekend of attaching notes and valentines to the heart in memory of a gunshot victim. On Sunday, the church will hold a special service and they'll chime the church bell for each person who died in 2016 as a result of gun violence.

