Big red heart put up in honor of victims of gun violence

Bryant Lee was the star quarterback at McKinley Senior High School, just days away from graduating with honors when his life was cut short.More >>
A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control on Hwy. 16 Sunday.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
A body was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
