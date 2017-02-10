Gov. Edwards requests federal disaster declaration for parishes affected by tornadoes

Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump Friday requesting a federal disaster declaration for parishes affected by the tornadoes that touched down in southeast Louisiana Tuesday.

Gov. Edwards is requesting the declaration include assistance for Ascension, Jefferson, Livingston, Orleans, and St. James Parishes. The request is based on preliminary assessments from FEMA teams, who have been on the ground in the state since Tuesday.

"These storms caused another setback for our citizens, but given the amount of devastation they are facing, their resources are limited and the federal government's assistance is needed to help them rebuild. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, but the lives of hundreds of families and individuals have been turned upside down because of these tornadoes. Homes and businesses were either severely damaged or destroyed. FEMA teams are on the ground assessing the damage, and I am thankful that they are approaching this disaster with great urgency," said Edwards.

At least six confirmed tornadoes touched down on Tuesday. Edwards declared a state of emergency on February 7 following the severe storm system.

