Julie Stokes enter race for state treasurer

Another state lawmaker is tossing her name into the race to become Louisiana's next state treasurer, a job left empty after John Kennedy joined the U.S. Senate.

On Friday, February 10, Republican Julie Stokes announced plans to be on the October 14 ballot. She's been vocal in her push to overhaul the state's tax laws and has described herself as a "nerd when it comes to fiscal policies."

So far, Stokes is facing only two other opponents, Republican John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish and Democrat Derrick Edwards.

