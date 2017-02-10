BRPD: Scene of standoff on Hammond St. in Brookstown now clear

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man reportedly fired several shots near Hammond St. at St. Katherine Ave. Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the armed suspect then ran back inside a blue house and refused to come out. A special response team was on the scene for nearly two hours.

A man on the scene claiming to be the step-father of the suspect says the suspect's name is Charles Jones and that he was shooting in the street because he was robbed a couple of days ago.

As of around 5:45 p.m., the scene was clear. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is also on scene clearing tear gas that was used earlier.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.