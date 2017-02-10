Charges dropped in Ascension Parish against South Carolina contractor accused of fraud

Ascension Parish prosecutors said they will not file charges against a contractor from South Carolina arrested for residential contractor fraud and engaging in business of contracting without a license.

A spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District said the charges against Gregory Gager, 49, amounted to a "breach-of-contract dispute."

Officials said Gager was arrested on February 10 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The probable cause report that was filed stated that on November 5, deputies received a complaint from a homeowner in Prairieville who said she hired Gager to repair her home following the August 2016 flood.

According to the report, the agreed contract was executed in September for repairs totaling $19,500. It added the victim said she paid Gager in three installments between September 12 and October 3, totaling just over $17,000. She reportedly said the repairs were never completed.

Officials said that in late October, Gager contacted the victim via text message and told her he needed additional money to complete the repairs. She reportedly responded that he had not yet completed the repairs she had already paid him for.

After this exchange, the report stated the victim said she was never able to get back in touch with Gager and that estimates of the work already done were then obtained from two independent contractors. They reportedly determined the amount of work actually completed totaled about $9,000 to $10,000.

Upon further investigation, officials said it was found that Gager is not licensed through the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors, which requires contractors be registered to complete work valued between $7,000 and $75,000.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Gager still faces fraud charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.