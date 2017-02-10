College Goal Sunday in Louisiana set for Feb.12 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
LSU Campus (Source: WAFB) LSU Campus (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana's tenth annual College Goal Sunday event will be held on Sunday, February 12 at fifteen different locations around the state.

Free, professional assistance will be provided to students and families filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA is the first step to take in order to receive federal aid for college, including Pell Grants, low-interest student loans, and to participate in the federal Work Study program. Students must will out the FAFSA to qualify for TOPS and for the Louisiana Go Grant need-based aid program.

College Goal Sunday is an event designed to help parents and students navigate the intricate process of applying for federal aid. Financial aid professionals from many Louisiana colleges and universities will be on hand to provide step-by-step assistance.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged. To register, visit www.osfa.la.gov and click the College Goal Sunday link. A list of records and documentation participants should bring to the event is also available online.

Doors will open at each site at 1:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 2 p.m. The only exception to this is the event at BRCC. Students and parents must have a Federal Student Aid ID (FSAID) to electronically sign their completed FAFSA. For assistance completing the FSAID request, contact LOFSA at custserv@la.gov or call 800-259-5626.

The sites for College Goal Sunday are listed below:

  • Alexandria
    • LSU Alexandria, Barbara Brumfield Caffey Annex Ballroom
  • Baton Rouge
    • Baton Rouge Community College*, Mid-City Campus, Louisiana Building, *Doors open for registration at 1 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Community College site only
    • Southern University Baton Rouge, Multipurpose room - T.H. Harris Annex Building, Room 118
  • Bossier City
    • Bossier Parish Community College, Building D, Room 215
  • Hammond
    • Southeastern Louisiana University, Fayard Hall- Main Lobby
  • Lafayette
    • University of Louisiana Lafayette, Moody Hall
  • Lake Charles
    • SOWELA, Regional Training Center Auditorium
  • Monroe
    • Louisiana Delta Community College, 7500 Millhaven Rd., Louisiana Purchase Building (LPB) Room 310
  • New Orleans
    • Delgado Community College – Mid City Campus, Building 10
    • Dillard University, DUICEF Hall Room 106
    • Southern University New Orleans, College of Business, Room 100
    • Xavier University, University Center (Building 17) room 205
  • Schriever
    • Fletcher Technical Community College, Main Campus - 1407 Hwy. 311 Rooms 104 & 129
  • Shreveport
    • Louisiana State University – Shreveport, University Center Ballroom
    • Southern University – Shreveport, Jesse Stone Lecture Hall

For more information, contact LOFSA at 1-800-259-5626 or visit www.osfa.la.gov.

