Rep. Richmond sends letter to president requesting disaster declaration for tornadoes

Representative Cedric Richmond has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the federal government make an emergency declaration as a result of the tornadoes that swept through southeast Louisiana on February 7.

Six confirmed tornadoes touched down in Louisiana Tuesday, causing damage in Ascension, Orleans, and St. James Parishes, among others. The most destructive of these tornadoes touched down in New Orleans East, destroying 300 homes and causing damage to another 600 homes and 40 businesses.

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to request an emergency declaration, and Richmond details his support for this action in the letter below:

