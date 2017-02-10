Woman arrested for allegedly leaving dogs in 'deplorable' conditions during flooding

A Denham Springs woman was arrested for allegedly leaving 14 dogs in her home during the August flooding.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received a letter from the Humane Society on December 27, 2016, detailing the alleged cruelty to these dogs. When the home on Sweet Bay Dr. was searched shortly after the flooding, investigators discovered that 14 dogs were left in the home, three of which were dead.

The Humane Society says the investigators who discovered the dogs were "horrified" at the conditions. The Humane Society also says the surviving dogs appeared to have never been let out of their kennels and could not walk without assistance. They say all of them suffered from severe mange and had infected paws from standing on wire kennels.

"We remain horrified at what these animals endured and how they suffered at the hands of Ms. Dupepe," said Jeff Dorson, HSL director.

The woman living in the home, later identified as Mary Dupepe, 65, stated she was evacuating during the flood and could not return to the home, but did so as soon as she could. Four of the rescued dogs were sent to Dr. Jessica Hudson, who stated that the dogs were living in "deplorable and negligent" conditions long before the flooding in Livingston Parish.

Based on Dr. Hudson's findings, probable cause did exist to arrest Dupepe. She was arrested on February 3 and bonded out of jail on a $100,000 bond on February 8. She is facing four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

