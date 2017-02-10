BREC Zoo extending hours for reduced price Wednesday admission

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is extending the hours for reduced price admission on Wednesday afternoons by one full hour.

The new reduced price hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with the zoo closing at 5 p.m. This change is being made in an effort to encourage families of all economic backgrounds to visit the zoo and learn about animals and nature.

"For over two decades, the zoo has offered reduced price admission on Wednesday afternoons, but we wanted to extend the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the zoo just a little bit longer at these accessible rates," said Phil Frost, zoo director.

Reduced price admission is $1.50 plus tax per person. Regular admission is $8.75 plus tax for adults, $6.75 plus tax for seniors, and $5.75 plus tax for children ages 2-12.

