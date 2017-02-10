YOUR TURN: Tornado Coverage

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to John Matessino. Matessino sent an email to thank Jay Grymes and the First Alert Storm Team for their work during the tornadoes on Tuesday.

Many other people expressed similar sentiments on our Facebook page and hundreds of people sent comments, pictures and videos during the storms, which greatly helped our coverage. Here’s Matessino’s email in his words:

Jay, just wanted to say thanks to you and the entire team at WAFB for the coverage yesterday of the storms that came upon us. Those storms moved so fast but so did the team there. You were calling a tornado on the ground in Killian before the National Weather Service. No doubt, the fact we made it through those storms with no fatalities is due in part to the reporting, warnings and advice from the professionals at WAFB. Great job! Thanks!

