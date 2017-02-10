Festival International announces 2017 performance lineup

Festival International de Louisiane has released the 2017 performance lineup.

This year's artists will include some of the world’s most talented and influential performers such as Mokoomba (Zimbabwe), Ginkgoa (France), GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai (China), and Lakou Mizik (Haiti).



The 31st year lineup features international performers representing 18 regions and countries, combining new artists and returning favorites.

New to the Festival this year are Latin-inspired Las Cafeteras (Mexico), Indian sensation, Falu and Flow Tribe (New Orleans). Returning this year by popular demand are Balkan Beat Box (Israel), Red Baraat (India), Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (France). Also returning is a local favorite Marc Broussard.



Particularly special this year is the Sunday night closing show featuring GIVERS with special collaborations with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, Dickie Landry (Louisiana), Mokoomba (Zimbabwe), along with a few other surprise guests. This performance is sure to be a once in a lifetime experience.



"This year we will have musicians representing cultures with a growing community here in Acadiana such as Québec, Haiti, Cuba, China and India." says Executive Director, Scott Feehan. "Other countries we're happy to be hosting include Cambodia, Russia, Zimbabwe, France and Israel."



More information coming soon on the schedule, special anniversary exhibits, and events. Full lineup can be found by clicking here.

