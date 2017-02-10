7-year-old child suffers major injuries after being hit by car, driver arrested

A 59-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a child with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on February 5 at roughly 7:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. 39th Street.

Witnesses told investigators that a vehicle being driven by Donald G. Walter Sr. struck a 7-year-old child and did not stop.

Officials say the child suffered from major injuries, including a lacerated spleen, swollen knee, and abrasions to the face.

During questioning, Walter allegedly admitted to hitting the child and fleeing the scene.

Walter was arrested and charged with hit and run, careless operation of a vehicle, and driving with a suspended driver's license. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $42,500 bond.

