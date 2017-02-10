VIDEO: Early morning fire destroys popular Blind River Bar

Firefighters are still on the scene working to put out hot spots after a major blaze destroyed a popular bar in Livingston Parish.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to view a slideshow

The fire broke out at the Blind River Bar, which is located on the Diversion Canal, at roughly 6 a.m. The blaze was listed as being under control sometime before 8 a.m.

Officials confirm that the fire spread to a nearby camp. The extent of the damage to that structure has not been provided at this time.

Firefighters could only access the blaze by boat. Crews from Livingston and Ascension Parish fire battled the blaze.

We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.