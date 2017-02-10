OLOL provides FREE heart health screenings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

OLOL provides FREE heart health screenings

BATON ROUGE, LA -

In recognition of Heart Month, Our Lady of the Lake Heart and Vascular Institute and Louisiana Cardiology Associates are hosting free heart health screenings for the public on Friday, February 10.

Attendees will receive free screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol as well as a personalized heart disease risk assessment. The screenings will be held at Louisiana Cardiology Associates at 7777 Hennessy Boulevard.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. 

To register, call (225) 767-3900.

Our Lady of the Lake also provides a free online health risk assessment, which you can access through this link.

