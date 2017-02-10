Police arrest pair in connection with motel shooting, victim expected to survive

A man and a woman are behind bars after a shooting at a motel late Thursday night, according to investigators.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Percy Maloid, 21, and Sherry Nover, 18, were arrested in connection with a shooting at Wood Acres Motel on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 11 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely with BRPD said the victim is expected to survive.

He added Maloid and Nover are both charged with armed robbery, attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon.

He stated Maloid is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

