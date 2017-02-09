Killian couple recounts being thrown through the air several yards by tornado

A couple in Killian is counting its blessings after surviving a tornado that tore the family's home apart and sent the pair to the hospital.

"One minute, it's all here - next minute, it's all gone," said Kimberly Stokes.

Alongside her husband Donald, Kimberly spent part of Thursday sifting through what remains from years of memories. The tornado leveled their home on Davidson Road and sent debris flying.

The tornado barreled through Killian on Tuesday and changed their lives in the blink of an eye.

"I walked outside and I saw it coming across the pasture," Donald Stokes explained. "It just seemed like it was 100 yards wide."

The two huddled with their dogs in the bathroom, which was located at the back of the house.

"I remember the roof coming off. I looked up and was like, 'Oh, God. Be with us.' And my husband went, 'Here we go,'" Kimberly Stokes added.

The winds hurled them more than 50 feet through the air. They landed in the middle of the street. Many of their cherished possessions were left hanging in the branches of nearby trees, including parts of their bed.

Their pickup truck was lifted off the ground and dropped several yards away. It, along with two other cars, were destroyed.

Donald Stokes broke his wrist and got bruises on his back and legs, possibly from some nearby barbed wire fences. Kimberly Stokes hurt her hip.

Despite their injuries, Donald Stokes said it could have been far worse had it not been for their washer and dryer.

"I tell you. That's what saved us. It fell on top of me. That kept all the 2x4s and bricks from hitting us on the back of the head. I think that's what saved us," Donald Stokes stated.

Now, homeless and without a car, they said they simply count themselves as lucky.

"We're six feet above the ground. It's just, it's just a blessing we made it," Donald Stokes said.

"I believe in God. I've never been a real religious fanatic, but if this don't prove it to some people, makes you think twice," Kimberly Stokes added.

The Stokes are currently staying with family as they figure out next steps.

