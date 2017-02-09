St. Amant High set to reopen Monday

Six months after historic flooding forced them from their primary center of learning, students at St. Amant High will be returning to THEIR school Monday.

Officials reported the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal completed a successful inspection at the school Thursday.

"We are very excited that the Gators will get back to their home campus," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander said in a written release. "The return of our largest displaced school is certainly a major milestone in our road to recovery, and we anxiously await our other displaced schools moving in the coming weeks."

Alexander added the school has a brand new Freshman Academy and cafeteria.

Officials stated some students will be learning in temporary buildings while some flooded parts of the school continue undergoing repairs.

